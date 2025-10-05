  • Menu
Grand Rajasthani Exhibition from October 7 – 22

Grand Rajasthani Exhibition from October 7 – 22
Highlights

Bengaluru Experience a vibrant celebration of India’s handloom heritage at The Grand Rajasthani Exhibition, being held at Sri Someshwara Sabha...

Bengaluru Experience a vibrant celebration of India’s handloom heritage at The Grand Rajasthani Exhibition, being held at Sri Someshwara Sabha Bhavana, RBI Layout, JP Nagar 7th Phase, from October 7 to 22, 2025.

This grand showcase brings together master weavers and skilled artisans from across the country, presenting an exquisite range of cotton and silk handloom products, tie-and-dye dress materials, West Bengal cotton sarees, Orissa handlooms, and much more.

Visitors can explore a spectacular variety of textiles, silver and Kundan jewellery, meenakari work, handmade paper, precious and semi-precious stones, paintings, leather crafts, and handcrafted decor made from wood, brass, lac, ivory, and glass.

Highlights include stunning Bandhani and Bandhej fabrics from Gujarat, intricately designed jute–muslin sarees, Tangail weaves, and an array of handmade jewellery, carpets, durries, mojaris/jutis, marble crafts, and gift items all reflecting India’s rich artistic traditions.

The exhibition celebrates the timeless artistry of India’s rural weavers, blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design sensibilities.For more information, please contact: Pramod – 89518 99961

