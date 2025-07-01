‘Green Pledge 2025’ rally for sustainability, electric mobility

Bengaluru: In a renewed push for urban sustainability and greener mobility, Bengaluru witnessed the launch of the “Green Pledge 2025” campaign on Saturday with an electric bike rally and mass sapling plantation drive around Hulimavu Lake.

The initiative, themed “Go Green, Go EV,” was organised in association with the Hasirotsava Forum, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Suraksha Enviro Solutions, and the Sudaya Foundation, to mark World Environment Day.

Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy, who inaugurated the event, stressed the need for a collective commitment to preserving Bengaluru’s ecological assets. “The city must remain green and its air clean. Lakes like Hulimavu are not just heritage landmarks but ecological lifelines,” he said, adding that ₹14 crore has been earmarked for the lake’s rejuvenation.