High Court stays deportation order of DC on rowdy sheeter

Bengaluru: The state high court has stayed the deportation order on a rowdy sheeter issued by Deputy Commissioner of Mandya. The Deputy Commissioner has issued an order to exile rowdy-sheeter Ashoka alias Ashok Pai from Mandya district on the charge of being involved in criminal activities. Now the High Court has granted an interim stay on this order. Justice S. Vishwajit Shetty's bench heard the criminal review petition filed by Ashoka Pai (50) seeking cancellation of the deportation.

During the hearing, the lawyer for the petitioner CN Raju argued that there is no relevant evidence in the report prepared by the Mandya Superintendent of Police against Ashok Pai regarding his involvement in criminal activities. Moreover, Pai is not engaged in any criminal activity. When the notice was issued asking for an explanation regarding the deportation, the petitioner appeared before the DC and submitted the objection by providing the necessary explanation and evidence. Ignoring all that, the DC had issued order for deportation.

The DC had issued an order to exile Ashok Pai from Mandya district from March 15 to June 15, 2023 for his involvement in various criminal acts. Ashok had filed a petition that this was an illegal action and the deportation order should be cancelled. The court considered this and ordered a stay on the deportation order.

Yogesh Gowder murder case

The High Court allowed the 17th accused Sivananda Srishail Biradar to testify in the Dharwad BJP leader Yogesh Gowder murder case. Hearing the petition submitted by Shivananda Srishail Biradar of Vijaypura questioning the refusal of permission by the Sessions Court. Single member bench of the High Court headed by S K Natarajan passed this order.

In view of the fact that there are mostly circumstantial witnesses in the case, it will be convenient for the guilty to be punished if excuse is given as a witness. Therefore, the accused requested permission to be approved to record a statement under Section 306 of the Criminal Code (CrPC). The court accepted this and ordered that he consent to be a witness. The 17th accused in the case, Shivananda Srishail Biradar, is alleged to have given a pistol to the accused who committed the murder.

Former minister Vinay Kulkarni is the prime accused in this murder case. So, the accused Shivanand had applied to the Sessions Court to allow him to become an approver.