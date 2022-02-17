Hijab case in High Court: ‘What about ghoongat, turban, cross?

Bengaluru: Karnataka's Hijab row played out for the fourth day in the High Court on Wednesday, with the Chief Justice hearing arguments from Muslim girls who have challenged restrictions on wearing the religious headscarves in classrooms.

Arguing on behalf of petitioners, advocate Ravi Varma Kumar asked the judges why the Hijab was being singled out when there were "hundreds of religious symbols from dupattas, bangles, turbans, crosses and bindis" worn by people every day.

"I am only showing the vast diversity of religious symbols in all sections of the society. Why is the government picking on hijab alone and making this hostile discrimination? Bangles are worn? Are they not religious symbols? Why are you picking on these poor Muslim girls?" he said.

"This is only because only of her religion that the petitioner is being sent out of the classroom. A bindi wearing girl is not sent out. A bangle wearing girl is not. A Christian wearing cross is not touched. Why only these girls? This is a violation of Article 15 of the constitution," Kumar said.

Senior Advocate Yusuf Muchhala said that Muslim students, the petitioners in the case are being put to 'Hobstons' choice'. They are being asked to choose between faith and education. This violates fundamental rights, he said.

He added, "The purpose of the Education Act is to promote harmony and not to create dissent among students." Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has warned protesting students to strictly follow the recent High Court judgement failing which immediate action will be taken against them. "Till now, there was consideration not to hurt students as they are sensitive and it was thought that they are protesting with provocation from outsiders. Abiding by the court order and respecting constitution is the responsibility of citizens of this country. If this is violated, harsh action will be initiated immediately without any consideration," he warned.

A video has emerged of policemen hitting Muslim women in burqa during a protest against the hijab ban in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The row over hijab ban in colleges that started in Karnataka, which is being heard in the high court, has seen sporadic protests in other states also.

After the video was shared widely on social media and some people criticised the police over the action, the police have said it is investigating the video.