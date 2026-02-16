Huge turnout marks 6th Maha Shivaratri Mahotsav at HAL

Bengaluru: Thousands of devotees gathered at HAL 3rd Stage for the 6th Annual Maha Shivaratri Mahotsav organized by the Mahalingeshwara Seva Trust at the Shishugruha Poornaprajna Playground, turning the area into a vibrant center of devotion.

Chants of “Om Namah Shivaya” filled the venue as devotees participated in day-long and night-long rituals. Trust President Bellippadi Gunaranjan Shetty conveyed festive greetings and thanked the devotees and the media for their continued support, noting the steady growth of the event over the years. A major highlight was the special rituals performed by priests from the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, led by chief priest Roopam Joshi. The ceremonies included Panchamruta Abhisheka, Mahakaleshwar Alankara and the much-anticipated Bhasma Aarti, which attracted large crowds. The program began with traditional purification rites, Shiva Linga consecration and homa-havana rituals. Organizers distributed millet-based prasadam round the clock, along with panaka, buttermilk, tea and coffee. Over one lakh devotees are expected to receive prasadam this year.

After the evening Rathotsava, cultural performances including classical music, devotional dance and bhajans continued through the night. Special arrangements ensured smooth darshan for senior citizens and differently abled devotees, making the festival a grand spiritual gathering in the city.