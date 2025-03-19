If there is illegal land, seize it: Kumaraswamy’s letter to govt

Bengaluru: A letter has been written by Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy to the Land Records Department regarding the land encroachment allegations against his family. He has written to the Assistant Director of the Land Records Department, asking them to “seize it if there is illegal additional land.”

Union Minister HdKumarswamy stated, I have purchased 5 acres and 20 guntas of land in Kethaganahalli Survey No. 7 in Bidadi. Out of this, I am using only 1.25 acres of land. He has mentioned in his letter to the government that “identify and search for the remaining land.”

What is in Kumaraswamy’s letter?

“The Hon’ble High Court of the State has directed that if there is land encroachment in Survey No. 7,8,9,10,16,17 and 79 of Keetiganahalli village of Bidadihobli, Ramanagarataluk, a survey should be conducted and a report should be submitted.

As per the instructions of the Hon’ble Court, on Tuesday, 18-02-2025, their survey team has conducted a survey in all the above survey numbers including Survey No 7-8, which I am familiar with. I have a title deed only in Survey No 7-8, and I have purchased 5.20 acre of land in Survey No 7 from Kanveeraiah, Devaraju, Doddaiah, SavithrammaKomHanumegowda, Devaraju of Keetiganahalli village, out of which I am familiar with only 1.15 A/gunte of land. I request you to find the remaining land.

Keetiganahalli village I have purchased 8.17 acre of land in Survey No. 8 from Geruvappa bin Kavanaiah and others, SavitrimmaHanumegouda, Doddaiyya bin KenchappaGangappa bin Basappa, Govindayya. According to the land title deed, 8.17 acre of land is in my possession and I have acquired the right to that land through purchase and donation. Since then, I have been in possession of the said land myself.

“If any additional land beyond this amount is found to be illegal, you can take possession of it as per the law,” he wrote in the letter.Land encroachment clearance operation begins after High Court order

The clearance operation has begun after the High Court issued an order to clear the encroached land in Kethaganahalli land belonging to the family of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

There were allegations of encroachment of 14 acres of government land in survey numbers 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 17 and 79 of Kethaganahalli in Bidadi. A joint survey was conducted by the Revenue Department and the Survey Department in this regard and a report was submitted to the government. The Revenue Department has initiated an encroachment clearance operation today (March 18).

DC Yashwant V Gurukar, ASP Suresh, ASP Ramachandraiah have visited. The evacuation operation is underway under tight police security. In the past, the government has been accusing me of encroachment to target me. I am ready for any investigation. Kumaraswamy had attacked the government saying that I have all the documents.