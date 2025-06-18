Illegal mining near Harangi Dam poses threat

Madikeri: Harangi Dam, one of Karnataka’s major reservoirs, is reportedly facing a threat due to illegal mining activities occurring near its limits. Residents of Kushalnagar taluk have filed complaints regarding these illicit operations, which have also resulted in the clearing of valuable trees across acres of land. Residents express fear that continuous human interference in this vulnerable area could lead to a disaster and are urging authorities to take immediate action against the illegal mining.

Chandramohan, convenor of the Kaveri Swachata Andolana, stated, “Huge loads of mud are regularly transported on the Harangi Dam road, and the increased truck traffic is damaging the road. Furthermore, just 200 to 300 meters from Harangi Dam, valuable trees have been cleared over acres of land to facilitate mining activities.” He added that despite this widespread illegal activity, no official has taken any action. He explained that valuable trees, including rosewood, sandalwood, and other old trees, have been illegally felled without the permission of the concerned authorities. He also expressed concern that the increasing interference with the land by those extracting soil is likely to endanger the safety of the reservoir.

Resident Shekhar said, “Mining activity is being carried out without any fear of officials. No official seems to be aware of this large-scale illegal activity. The road constructed by the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam from Harangi Dam to the village is being completely damaged due to the movement of heavy machinery and trucks carrying goods.” He noted that a huge hill is being excavated with Hitachi machines just 200 to 300 meters on the left side of the dam, and thousands of loads of soil are being illegally transported, yet officials from the concerned departments have reportedly taken no action.

When questioned about the matter, Kushalnagar Taluk Tahsildar Kiran G. confirmed that the issue would be investigated. E.E. Puttaswamy of the Harangi division stated, “We have received complaints about the activities happening near the reservoir. The Minor Irrigation, Revenue, Forest, and Mines and Geology departments will soon inspect the site. An inspection will be conducted, and appropriate action will be taken.”