Incessant rainfall exposes poor quality road works in Chamarajanagara

Chamarajanagara: Incessant rainfall during harvesting season exposed poor quality road work in the district. The district has received more than 30 percent of normal rainfall this year. The long rainy season caused damage to the state highways, major district roads. Most roads in rural areas have become potholes. The road connecting Talabetta to Male mahadeshwara hills become unmotorable up to 18 kilometres. The Chamarajanagara - Sathemaralli road up to one kilometre became pot holes. The national highway 209 passing through Kollegala town also has developed craters and the NHAI authorities filled the pot holes last week.

The Zilla panchayat conducted survey of damage of the roads through Karnataka rural infrastructure development but the organization did not submit the report so far. Sources said owing to MLC polls the submission of report being delayed. ZP CEO K M Gayathri told the Hans India that the government instructed to conduct survey of damages. The exact damage on roads can be known only after the submission of report.

The PWD executive engineer Vinay Kumar said that the department submitted a report to deputy commissioners office about the damage of roads. He said the roads were not damaged owing to rains, He said increased vehicular traffic and unrepaired potholes caused more damage to roads as the potholes widened. He said a proposal has been sent to higher authorities to construct permanent road up to 17 kilometres to Male mahadeshwara hills. He said even before rains the road was filled potholes. The heavy trucks carrying sand and stones damaged the roads much.

The Chamarajanagar –Mysore road completely damaged up to one kilometre in Bendaravadi lake. The road was patched up just three months back during visit of President of India and Chief Minister during inauguration function of super speciality hospital.

The two wheeler riders in Hullepura – Belavadi road in Gundlupet taluk are cursing the government for pot holes. Sundar raj , rider in Belavadi told that poor repairing work caused frequent repair of roads. He said the contractors does not use tar in required quantity causing pot holes. He said the pot holes becoming big day by day owing to rains and plying of multi axel trucks. The roads were not repaired in Kollegala taluk since last two years. Siddayyanapura gram panchayat member Shashikumara said that the taluk elected representatives did not question officers about poor maintainence of roads. She said the people waiting for next election to teach a lesson to elected representatives. She said the villagers

planned to file a complaint with Lokayukta about poor quality in repairing the roads. She said the state government should cancel the licenses of contractors and put them in blacklist.