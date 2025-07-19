Live
Industrial and warehousing demand at all-time high
New Delhi: With about 20 million square feet of leasing activity in January-June period (H1 2025) at 33 per cent growth, industrial and warehousing demand across the top eight cities remained robust, according to a report on Thursday. Delhi-NCR and Chennai led the demand, cumulatively accounting for about half of the overall leasing in H1 2025.
Interestingly, among the top eight cities, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru saw impressive demand of at least 2 million square feet during the first half of the year, according to the Colliers report.
Third Party Logistics (3PL) players continued to be the primary drivers of space uptake in Grade A warehouses and industrial sheds, contributing to about 32 per cent share in overall demand during the first half of the year.