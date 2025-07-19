  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Industrial and warehousing demand at all-time high

Industrial and warehousing demand at all-time high
x
Highlights

New Delhi: With about 20 million square feet of leasing activity in January-June period (H1 2025) at 33 per cent growth, industrial and warehousing...

New Delhi: With about 20 million square feet of leasing activity in January-June period (H1 2025) at 33 per cent growth, industrial and warehousing demand across the top eight cities remained robust, according to a report on Thursday. Delhi-NCR and Chennai led the demand, cumulatively accounting for about half of the overall leasing in H1 2025.

Interestingly, among the top eight cities, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru saw impressive demand of at least 2 million square feet during the first half of the year, according to the Colliers report.

Third Party Logistics (3PL) players continued to be the primary drivers of space uptake in Grade A warehouses and industrial sheds, contributing to about 32 per cent share in overall demand during the first half of the year.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick