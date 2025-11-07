Innovation Policy okayed with outlay of Rs 518.27 crore

Bengaluru: The state Cabinet on Thursday approved the Karnataka Innovation Policy 2025–2030 with a total outlay of Rs 518.27 crore over five years, aiming to position the state as a global innovation hub. state Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, said the government aims to establish up to 25,000 additional startups, of which 10,000 will emerge from clusters outside Bengaluru.

"The policy is designed to play a vital role in developing a vibrant and supportive ecosystem to position the state as a global innovation hub by nurturing innovations throughout their life cycle and providing the resources, mentorship, and infrastructure required to foster sustainable growth and technological advancement," the minister said.