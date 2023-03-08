Inspiring sisters awarded by NGO

Mangaluru: Inspiring sisters Jyothsna Amrith and Disha Amrith have been adjudged as winners of the maiden "Woman of Substance" Award instituted by Mangalore-based NGO, Centre for Integrated Learning for their exemplary achievements in their respective chosen fields of profession thus contributing to the society and inspiring the next generation.

The award was announced on the eve of the International Women's Day on Tuesday. While Jyothsna was in the news recently awarded Denmark's Most Talented Young Counselor for her contribution in the field of public transport, especially the Railways Network, her sister Lt Cdr Disha Amrith made Mangalore Proud by Commanding the Indian Naval contingent at the Republic Day Parade.

Jyothsna is Project Manager of Track and Infrastructure at Atkins in Copenhagen. Disha is posted at Andaman Nicobar Islands in the Aviation Wing of the Indian Navy and flies the Dorniers.

"We are honoured to recognize the achievements of the two sisters who are role models and inspiration to the younger generation. I am indeed elated to announce this award as we dedicate March 8 to Women Power", announced SachithaNandagopal, Executive Director of Centre for Integrated Learning.