Invest Karnataka 2025: MB Patil strengthens corporate ties at Mumbai roadshow

Mumbai: Minister for Large and Medium Industries, MB Patil, led a successful roadshow in Mumbai, engaging with top industry leaders to showcase Karnataka’s unparalleled investment potential. The meetings aimed to promote the Global Investors Meet, Invest Karnataka 2025, scheduled for February, and to strengthen collaborations that align with the state’s vision of sustainable economic growth and innovation. MB Patil extended invitation to all the companies to attend Invest Karnataka 2025.

During the roadshow, Patil held strategic discussions with key companies, including Hindalco Industries, Vanity Case Group, RPG Group, Jyothy Labs, and Pidilite Industries. At the meeting with Hindalco, Saurabh Khedekar, CEO of Hindalco’s Alumina Business, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to their ongoing projects in Karnataka. MB Patil invited Hindalco to Invest Karnataka 2025, emphasizing the state’s industry-friendly ecosystem and its support for further investment opportunities.

The meeting with Vanity Case Group, represented by CEO Sameer Kothari, focused on the company’s interest in establishing a footwear manufacturing facility in Karnataka. Hubli-Dharwad was proposed as a potential location, aligning with the state’s vision to develop an FMCG cluster in the region.

Minister MB Patil also met with Anant Goenka, Vice Chairman of RPG Group. The discussion revolved around RPG’s diverse business operations across infrastructure, energy, IT, and more. In a meeting with Ananth Rao, Head of Projects at Jyothy Labs, MB Patil encouraged the company to ground its investment in the proposed FMCG cluster in Karnataka. The delegation also engaged with Pidilite Industries, represented by Sandeep Joglekar, Chief – Sales and Commercial, and Tanmay Khare, Head of Administration. Discussions highlighted investment plans in Karnataka, with the government committing to facilitate seamless project execution. Patil invited Pidilite to Invest Karnataka 2025, underscoring the event’s importance in strengthening partnerships and showcasing innovations.

Invest Karnataka 2025, themed “Reimagining Growth”, will spotlight Karnataka as a hub for technology-driven, sustainable, and inclusive economic growth. Featuring the inaugural ‘Future of Innovation Expo’, the event will showcase advancements in sectors like electronics, healthcare, space technology, and advanced manufacturing, alongside dedicated country pavilions and networking sessions for global investors.

Through this successful roadshow, MB Patil reaffirmed Karnataka’s commitment to fostering a pro-business environment, driving economic growth, and encouraging innovation through global partnerships.