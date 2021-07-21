JDS MLAs to meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on 'injustice' to State in federal system

Bengaluru: Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said his party legislators will soon meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, with a representation to the President and the Prime Minister, regarding the 'injustice' meted out to the State in the federal system.

The former chief minister also said that both national parties- Congress and BJP- are detrimental to the interest of the State.

"Soon our party legislators will meet the Governor and through him send a memorandum to the President and the Prime Minister on the Mekedatu, Mahadayi and Upper Krishna projects, informing them how the Centre is taking decisions reversing approvals they had given in the past, without giving any protection to the state," Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said a representation will also be regarding the injustice happening to the state in the federal system.

Kumaraswamy, who has been holding a series of meetings regarding the party organisation in the run-up to upcoming Zilla and Taluk Panchayat polls and 2023 assembly elections, said with a new youth brigade, he will try to build the party in the state.

He also ruled out taking back those who have quit JD(S) and joined others, and said, "we will go to the people for their blessings, with regional identity as our base and an aim to form a government that resolves the issues of the state."

Advising the ruling BJP leaders to resolve the issue of leadership change, within the four walls, Kumaraswamy hit out at the Congress, accusing it of showing its "dual nature", on the issue. His comments came amidst a heightened buzz within a section of the ruling BJP circles that the exit of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was on the cards.

"I have observed comments of the Congress leaders, while one section (M B Patil and Shamanur Shivashankarappa) has been sympathetic towards the Chief Minister, a Congress' former Chief minister, who is also aspiring to become future CM (Siddaramaiah) wants the current CM to go, accusing him of corruption," Kumaraswamy said.

Pointing to M B Patil and Shivashankarappa's warning that the BJP may face the wrath of Lingayats, if they "ill treat" a tall leader like Yediyurappa, he said, "this shows the dual nature of the Congress...

not sure whether they were Congress or a BJP leaders, such a situation should not have come to Congress that they have to speak sympathetic about Yediyurappa to lure a community (Lingayats)."