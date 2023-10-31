KA-MH Border Tensions Escalate in Belagavi District Administration Bans Entry of MH Leaders on Kannada Rajyotsava

Belagavi: As the contentious issue of the Belagavi border dispute continues to simmer, the Belagavi district administration has taken a bold step by banning the entry of four Maharashtra leaders into the border district on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava.

This move comes in response to the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), a pro-Marathi political outfit, planning to observe a 'black day' event in Belagavi, and has raised concerns about potential clashes between opposing groups.

The Belagavi Deputy Commissioner, Nitesh Patil, issued an official order prohibiting the entry of four prominent Maharashtra leaders, Chandrakant Patil, Deepak Kesarkar, Shambhuraj Desai, and Lok Sabha MP Dhairyasheel Mane. The ban is in effect from October 31, 6 AM, until November 2, 6 PM, effectively preventing their participation in the MES event.

Last year, tensions ran high when MES invited several Maharashtra leaders to their event in Belagavi on November 1, triggering protests and expressions of anger from pro-Kannada groups. The groups demanded that Maharashtra leaders be barred from entering Belagavi, which had only exacerbated the already delicate situation.

In response to these developments, Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara announced that additional security measures have been put in place at the entry and exit points of Belagavi district. He confirmed that Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) platoons have been deployed in sensitive areas to maintain order and prevent any potential clashes or disruptions.

The longstanding border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra over the status of Belagavi and more than 800 border villages remains a significant point of contention. A case pertaining to this issue is currently pending before the Supreme Court, and this recent ban on Maharashtra leaders entering the district only underscores the ongoing tensions and the need for a resolution.

The Kannada Rajyotsava, celebrated on November 1 each year, is meant to honour the formation of the state of Karnataka as well as its linguistic and cultural identity. However, this annual celebration has also become a symbolic battleground for the Belagavi border dispute, reflecting the deep-rooted emotions and regional affiliations that continue to influence the region's politics.