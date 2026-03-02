Kannadigas in Gulf will be brought back safely: CM

Shivamogga: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the State government is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safe return of Kannadigas stranded in certain Arab countries amid the ongoing conflict situation.

Speaking to reporters at Shivamogga airport, the Chief Minister said efforts are under way to bring back around 30 persons from Ballari who are currently stranded in the Gulf region. He added that Indians in Dubai are safe.

Siddaramaiah said he has discussed the safety of Kannadigas residing in Arab nations with the Chief Secretary and the Karnataka Resident Commissioner. With operations at Dubai airport reportedly suspended, arrangements would be made to bring them back to India safely once services resume, he said.

The Chief Minister also said he had spoken over the phone to MLC Bhojegowda, who is presently in Dubai, and was informed that he is safe at a hotel.

Condemning the reported attack by the United States on Iran, Siddaramaiah termed it “unnecessary” and said the US cannot preach peace on one hand and engage in war on the other.

He described the stand as contradictory and said it deserved condemnation.

He also expressed condolences over the reported killing of Iran’s President Ayatollah Khamenei and prayed for peace to his soul.

Responding to a question on a possible electricity tariff hike in April, the Chief Minister said there is no such proposal before the government at present.