Karnataka Adopts Resolution Supporting Global Peace Declaration and Promotion of Community-Based Peace

Bengaluru: In a significant move toward global peace and cooperative governance, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly adopted a Resolution in Support of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW) and the Promotion of Community-Based Peace and International Legal Institutionalization.

Addressing the House, Minister for Law, Justice, Human Rights, Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation, and Tourism, H.K. Patil said that sustainable peace is not merely the responsibility of the international community but a shared obligation that must be built collectively by local communities and stakeholders.

He explained that the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW), proclaimed on March 14, 2016, by Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), provides a comprehensive international legal framework incorporating principles of conflict prevention, disarmament, and the propagation of a culture of peace. The declaration, he noted, is grounded in international human rights norms and the UN Charter and could serve as a viable draft for future treaties or resolutions at the United Nations General Assembly.

The Minister acknowledged the growing role of Indian civil society—including NGOs, educational institutions, youth associations, and religious communities—in leading peace implementation efforts at the grassroots level. He also recognized HWPL’s initiatives such as youth leadership development, preventive peace education, and citizen-led environmental campaigns, calling them a model of community-centered peace built on voluntary participation and public benefit.

Patil emphasized that the DPCW is not just a declaration for peaceful coexistence in the present but a long-term legal and institutional framework designed to pass on peace as a lasting legacy to future generations.

The House expressed its unanimous support for the principles and articles enshrined in the DPCW and committed to developing collaborative frameworks with HWPL to jointly implement peace education, environmental initiatives, and cultural awareness programs. The resolution also encourages the establishment of “Sustainable Peace Villages” and “Peace Cities” inspired by the DPCW and calls for greater cooperation among cities to expand these initiatives.

Further, the government will work to integrate the principles of civic participation, peace education, and cultural propagation—as outlined in Article 10 of the DPCW—into local peace policies and planning frameworks. The resolution will serve as a foundational document to promote similar discussions at the national level and will be forwarded to relevant ministries and the United Nations Information Centre for record and further engagement.

Minister HK Patil concluded that Karnataka’s adoption of this resolution reflects the state’s deep commitment to advancing peace, justice, and human dignity through both local action and global collaboration.