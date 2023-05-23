Karnataka: All former Speakers defeated; leaders hesitant to take up post

Bengaluru: The Congress government came into existence on Saturday and assembly session is being held from Monday to Wednesday. The state government appointed senior leader from coastal Karnataka, R V Deshpande as acting speaker. .

However, it has been learnt that senior Congress leaders are not ready to take on the responsibility of the new and permanent Speaker. The reason for this is said to be the fear of being attached to that position. Since 2004, those sitting in constitutional and prestigious positions have experienced a severe setback in their political career. Leaders who are speakers have consistently lost elections, ending political careers.

This concern has continued with the defeat of Vishweshwar Hegade Kageri, who was the speaker in the ruling BJP government. Kageri’s defeat has come as a shock to the party. Kageri himself is distraught by this defeat. It has made him question his own strength as a strong leader.

In 2004, Krishna from K R Pet who was Speaker in the Krishna-led Congress government, lost the 2008 election from KR Pete constituency. Senior Congress leader Kagodu Thimmappa, who held the post of Speaker in 2013, was defeated in the 2018 elections. Five-time elected senior MLA K. B. Koliwada was the speaker in 2016. He also contested the election in 2018 and lost. Koliwada also lost in the subsequent 2019 by-election.

Ramesh Kumar, who was the speaker in the Congress-JDS government in 2018, also lost the election this time. After him, Kageri was the speaker in the BJP government. Through this, two Speakers have lost in a period of five years. Also, former CM Jagdish Shettar, who previously served as speaker in the BJP government, and another senior leader of the BJP, K.G. Bopaiah also lost in the recently concluded assembly elections. Thus many faced a setback in their political career. Therefore, it is analysed that it is difficult for the Congress to appoint a senior MLA to this post. The congress high command planned to appoint senior leader G. Parameshwara for post of Speaker. However, party sources said that he directly rejected this proposal and became a cabinet minister. Now party is thinking about considering senior leaders T. B. Jayachandra, H.K. Patil, B. R. Patil and Y.N. Gopala Krishna for the post. But none show interest in

securing the post.