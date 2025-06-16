Karnataka Bike Taxi Drivers Appeal For Regulation Over Complete Service Ban

The Namma Bike Taxi Association has made an urgent appeal to Karnataka's political leadership, requesting immediate intervention to prevent the implementation of a comprehensive prohibition on bike taxi services scheduled to begin on June 16. The organization has specifically reached out to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who serves as Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, seeking their support in halting the statewide restriction.

The current situation stems from a recent Karnataka High Court ruling that supported an earlier government decision declaring bike taxi operations conducted by platforms such as Rapido, Ola, and Uber Moto as legally impermissible. The court's decision was based on the absence of adequate regulatory frameworks governing these transportation services within the state.

According to the association's correspondence with state officials, the prohibition directly impacts more than 100,000 gig economy workers throughout Karnataka, with a significant concentration in Bengaluru. These individuals have become entirely dependent on bike taxi operations as their primary source of income and livelihood sustainability.

The association's letter provides a compelling portrait of the affected workforce, describing drivers as a diverse group including students, daily wage workers, support staff, and parents who transitioned to this employment sector when traditional job opportunities became scarce, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic's economic disruption. Many drivers maintain grueling schedules, working seven days per week for 10 to 12 hours daily, navigating challenging weather conditions and heavy traffic to provide essential transportation services while supporting their families' basic needs.

The workers emphasize that bike taxi driving represents far more than supplementary income for them—it constitutes their fundamental survival mechanism. Through this work, they manage essential expenses including housing rent, children's educational fees, and medical costs. The association stresses that these services require drivers to operate under difficult conditions, including extreme heat, heavy rainfall, and congested traffic situations, all while maintaining the city's mobility infrastructure.

Rather than accepting the complete prohibition, the association has proposed an alternative approach involving the establishment of comprehensive regulatory guidelines. They point to successful implementation models in other Indian states, including Delhi, Telangana, and Rajasthan, which have developed structured frameworks covering licensing requirements, insurance protocols, driver training programs, and safety standards.

The organization has also highlighted the broader public impact of the prohibition, noting that bike taxi services facilitate approximately 80 million rides annually throughout the state. These services have become particularly crucial in areas where conventional public transportation options remain limited or inadequate, providing affordable mobility solutions for thousands of daily commuters.

The association warns that eliminating bike taxi services will create significant transportation gaps, particularly affecting passengers who rely on these quick and economical ride options. They argue that in many locations where bus services are infrequent or absent, bike taxis serve as the most accessible and affordable transportation alternative available to the general public.

In their communication with political leaders, the association has called for meaningful consultation with driver communities and the development of balanced policy approaches that simultaneously address passenger safety concerns while protecting the economic interests of gig workers. They advocate for inclusive policy-making processes that recognize both the legitimate safety requirements and the essential livelihood needs of thousands of workers who have built their economic stability around these transportation services.