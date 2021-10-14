Karnataka Congress Has 'Camps,' According To Leaked Dialogue

A private discussion between two Congress leaders about alleged corruption in irrigation projects, which included a mention of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, has sparked a political brawl between the two parties. The conversation which was accidentally recorded on microphone, also indicates party differences.

The alleged communication between former MLC and MP V.S. Ugrappa and KPCC media coordinator M.A. Saleem throughout a media conference on October 12 was revealed on October 13. Mr. Saleem is heard performing the majority of the conversation in the video, while Mr. Ugrappa is observed listening or responding in monosyllables. Mr. Saleem is overheard indicating that the commission on irrigation contracts has increased from 8% to 12%.

Mr. Saleem was heard while hinting about the scandal and said that if dug deeper, it will reach Mr.Shivkumar. However, Mr. Shivakumar was the Minister of Water Resources in H.D. Kumaraswamy's Cabinet (2018-19).

Mr. Shivakumar's speaking and leadership styles are also discussed during the conversation. Mr. Saleem is overheard saying that Siddaramaiah sounds extremely stern, whereas Mr. Shivakumar is overheard remarking, Siddaramaiah sounds very inebriated.

The exchange is being interpreted as another confirmation of the game of one-upmanship between Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar in a party that is strongly separated between the camps of Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar.

Mr. Ugrappa held a press conference to explain his position. He accused journalists of bringing attention to a private chat.

Mr.Ugrappa is assumed to have received a show-cause notice from K. Rahman Khan, chairperson of the KPCC Disciplinary Committee. Mr. Saleem Ahmed, the working president of the KPCC, warned reporters that he will be suspended. Mr. Saleem, on the other hand, was suspended from the Congress's primary membership for a period of six years.