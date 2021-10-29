Karnataka: Lakhs take out time to sing iconic Kannada songs to express love for mother tongue

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday joined lakhs of people across the State in singing Kannada songs as part of the week-long 'Mathad Mathad Kannada' programme organised by the Kannada and Culture department in the run up to the Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1.



The Kannada and Culture department coordinated with all the 31 district administrations and private organisations and made the programme a success as lakhs sang iconic Kannada songs celebrating the richness of the language. Kannada associations around the world also participated in the event which began at 11 am. Around five lakh people participated in the event from more than 1,000 places from around the world. The government chose the songs 'Baarisu Kannada Dindimava' penned by Rashtrakavi Kuvempu, 'Jogada Siri Belakinalli' by Dr K.S. Nissar Ahmed and music director Hamsalekha's 'Huttidare Kannada Nadalli Huttabeku'

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said his government will continue its fight to make Kannada compulsory not only in primary and secondary schools but also in degree classes. "After I became Chief Minister, our government introduced the new National Education Policy which gives prominence to the mother tongue," he said.

"We have brought an ordinance making Kannada compulsory not only in primary or secondary education but also in degree level. We will continue our struggle for it," Bommai said adding that the government is making complete engineering course available in Kannada.

"At least 15 colleges have come forward to offer degree course in Kannada. They are teaching in Kannada and are giving degrees in Kannada. This is historic," he said.

Stating that any language grows when it is widely used, the Chief Minister said his government is reaffirming its commitment for the promotion of Kannada with these measures. Many people including students wore traditional attire and the yellow-red Kannada scarves. In Bengaluru, the main function took place on the stairs of Vidhana Soudha, where Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri led the campaign. Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar too took part in a series of programmes.