Karnataka Medical College Becomes Super Spreader As It Witnessed Steep Rise

As the number of cases rises to 182, the Karnataka Medical College Party becomes a super-spreader.Bengaluru: A medical college in Dharwad, Karnataka, has been designated as a COVID-19 cluster, according to officials, after the number of students and staff infected with the coronavirus increased to 182 today from 66 the day before.



The majority of those afflicted at the SDM College of Medical Sciences in Dharwad were properly vaccinated against coronavirus, according to officials, who added that the outbreak was caused by a recent freshers' party held on campus.

Following testing of over 300 pupils, the Covid test result of 66 completely vaccinated students and staff of the college came back positive on Thursday. The state's health commission stated that more college students are being tested.The affected people's samples will be sent for genetic sequencing. The students had received all of their vaccinations and they will send a few samples to be sequenced in order to see if there's a new variant.



The outbreak, according to the health commissioner, was caused by a freshers' party at the college on November 17.Dr Sudarshan Ballal, chairman of Manipal Hospital and a member of the Covid task force team in Karnataka, said the Covid cluster is a source of concern. According to officials, the afflicted have been quarantined on campus, and the two dorms have been sealed as a precautionary measure.

Dr. Yashwant, Hubli-district Dharwad's health officer, stated that the majority of them have received both vaccine doses. They have all been confined to the university grounds. Officials said the Covid positive patients have little to no symptoms and are being treated on campus.

The state health department will examine approximately 3,000 employees and students at the college and hospital (clinical and non-clinical). At least 1,000 people have been tested so far, with results expected soon.

In the previous several weeks, the number of Covid cases has fallen in numerous states, including Karnataka. The state recorded 306 new cases, with a 0.36 percent positive rate.

