Karnataka Prohibits The Wearing Of Clothing That Disrupts The State's Peace And Order

The Karnataka government's education department has stated that all government schools must follow the state government's uniform guidelines, while pupils in private institutions must observe the institution's dress code as determined by the school's management. Clothes that jeopardise equality, integrity, or public order shall be prohibited.



The ban arrives in the midst of a hijab issue that has erupted into a huge political controversy after numerous institutions refused to admit hijab-wearing students. The education department announced on Saturday that institutions under the state government's department of pre-university will obey the dress code set by the college development board. When no such code exists, students are free to dress in a way that does not jeopardise equality, integrity, or law and order.



On Saturday, the government cited Section 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act-1983, which states that uniform clothing must be worn at all times. The uproar began in early January, when several students in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru colleges initiated wearing hijab to class. The protest then extended to other cities, garnering political attention.

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, has criticised the denial of admittance to hijab-wearing students, saying that it is depriving India's daughters of their future. Karnataka BJP officials have come out in support of the hijab ban in universities, saying that no Talibanization will be tolerated on campus. While Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah accused the BJP and RSS of attempting to foment communal strife in the name of Hijab.