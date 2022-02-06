Karnataka Prohibits The Wearing Of Clothing That Disrupts The State's Peace And Order
The Karnataka government's education department has stated that all government schools must follow the state government's uniform guidelines, while pupils in private institutions must observe the institution's dress code as determined by the school's management. Clothes that jeopardise equality, integrity, or public order shall be prohibited.
The ban arrives in the midst of a hijab issue that has erupted into a huge political controversy after numerous institutions refused to admit hijab-wearing students. The education department announced on Saturday that institutions under the state government's department of pre-university will obey the dress code set by the college development board. When no such code exists, students are free to dress in a way that does not jeopardise equality, integrity, or law and order.