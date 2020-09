Karnataka requests Centre to lift export ban on ‘Bangalore Rose Onion’

Bengaluru:The Karnataka government on Monday requested the Centre to lift the ban on the export of 'Bangalore Rose Onion' with immediate effect to benefit a large number of small and marginal farmers of the state.

In a letter to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Minister for Horticulture and Sericulture Narayana Gowda requested the Centre to assign a separate Harmonised System (HS) code for Bangalore Rose Onion.

"I would like to share with you that Bangalore Rose Onion is a unique GI product grown in Karnataka. This variety of onion is grown by the small and marginal farmers and only for export purpose with the insignificant domestic market," Gowda said in his letter. He said any restriction on the export of this variety of onion would directly affect the farmers and the exporters engaged in it and put them to hardship.

The Centre has banned export of all types of onions to regulate the price and ensure hassle-free supply of essential commodities in the market. The government, he said, requested the Centre to assign a separate HS code for Bangalore Rose Onion to facilitate and promote export of this variety. "I wish to bring to your kind attention that during 2000 -2001, the Government of India assigned a separate HS code for Bangalore Rose onion. This was subsequently done away with," he noted. PTI