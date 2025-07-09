Karnataka to unveil quantum action plan soon: Minister

Bengaluru: In a major announcement aimed at establishing Karnataka as a global hub for quantum technologies, Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju on Tuesday announced that a ‘Karnataka Quantum Action Plan’ will be formulated and unveiled by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

A Quantum Task Force comprising leading experts in the field will be constituted to formulate the plan, he said.

Speaking at the curtain raiser of the ‘Quantum India Bengaluru 2025’ event here, Minister Boseraju highlighted the state’s commitment to make Karnataka a frontrunner in the emerging field of quantum technology. He emphasised that under the leadership of CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, the Congress-led Government of Karnataka is taking proactive steps to establish the state as a “Quantum Capital of India”.

According to him, like in IT and aerospace, Karnataka is gearing up to make a strong mark in the quantum domain. Quantum technologies are already playing a transformative role in various sectors, contributing significantly to economic and social progress. “Bengaluru, being the innovation capital of India, already possesses the necessary ecosystem to support quantum advancements. It is in this backdrop that the Quantum India Bengaluru Summit will be held on July 31 and August 1,” he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office.

The summit will feature keynote addresses by two Nobel Laureates in quantum physics—Prof Duncan Haldane (Nobel Prize 2016) and Prof David Gross (Nobel Prize 2004)—marking a proud moment for India and Karnataka, the statement said. Over two days, the summit will feature in-depth sessions and expert exchanges on themes such as quantum computing, finance, AI, healthcare, peripherals, and hardware. The event will also feature topics such as quantum in society, art, and security. “Karnataka has made significant strides in the quantum space compared to other states.

The presence of world-class educational institutions, technological talent, and an advanced industrial base gives Karnataka the capability to become Asia’s Quantum Hub. The upcoming Karnataka Quantum Action Plan will further boost this momentum,” it stated.