Karnataka Woman Reunites With Family After 25 Years

A 50-year-old woman from Karnataka, missing for 25 years, has been located in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. Officials confirmed that Sakamma, who had been staying at an old age home, will reunite with her family and return to her home state on Wednesday.

Sakamma, a resident of Dananayakanakere village in Karnataka's Ballari district, lost contact with her family after attending a relative’s wedding in Hosapete 25 years ago. In a tragic turn of events, she mistakenly boarded a train to Chandigarh and endured challenging circumstances across several north Indian states before eventually finding refuge at an old age home in Mandi.

Her family, who had filed a missing person complaint and even performed her last rites after failing to locate her, finally received the news they had been hoping for.

The breakthrough came when a young IPS officer visited the old age home and discovered Sakamma speaking in Kannada. After hearing her story, the officer contacted the Karnataka government’s social welfare department, which facilitated communication with her family.

Sakamma is now set to return to Karnataka, bringing a heartwarming end to a decades-long separation.