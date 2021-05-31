Kateel slams Siddaramaiah's comments on BSY, says no scarcity of leaders in BJP

Mangaluru: Reacting to former chief minister and leader of opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah's claim that lack of an efficient candidate in the State BJP for the post of Chief Minister was the reason for the party's 'unwillingness' to change leadership, Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday said that it was rather the Congress that was lacking efficient leadership.



"There is no scarcity of leaders in the BJP. We all wanted B S Yediyurappa to be Chief Minister considering his experience. He has achieved the position of a State leader through hard work. Yediyurappa did not become chief minister by changing parties or lobbying. However, Congress is definitely facing a dearth of leaders. Siddaramaiah should introspect and recall who his teacher was. People know that Siddaramaiah abused Congress and then managed to become CM."

Kateel while speaking to media persons continued to slamme the leader of opposition for his comments and said that Siddaramaiah should first look at himself and his background.

"There is a scarcity of leadership in the Congress. Rahul Gandhi made Kumaraswamy chief minister when there was a coalition government in the state. This itself is an indication that there are no able leaders in the Congress. This was a decision taken by Sonia Gandhi. It is better that Siddaramaiah first analyses his party and then makes a statement. Sonia Gandhi knew that Siddaramaiah was not an efficient leader, following which Kumaraswamy was made chief minister of Karnataka," Kateel added.

On the extension of lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19, Kateel claimed that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will take a call on the same.