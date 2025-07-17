Khandre lauded by Surjewala for preserving HMT forest land

Bengaluru: In a move hailed for its environmental foresight, Karnataka Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre received appreciation from AICC Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala for his initiative to conserve forest land previously under the possession of HMT (Hindustan Machine Tools) and develop it into an eco-park on the model of Lalbagh.

After meeting with Surjewala, Minister Khandre addressed the media, stating that the Union government had already sold off 160 acres of forest land belonging to HMT to private real estate firms and various other organizations. He discussed the implications of this move and shared concerns over environmental degradation.

Following the meeting, Surjewala took to Twitter to express his appreciation, stating that while the Karnataka government is striving to preserve this area as a bio-diverse green space, the BJP and JD(S) are actively working to convert it into a real estate hub. Surjewala questioned why the Modi government and former CM HD Kumaraswamy are opposing the development of another major eco-park in the heart of Bengaluru, suggesting that their priority lies in commercial exploitation rather than ecological preservation.

Minister Khandre highlighted that although 280 acres were originally allocated to HMT for industrial purposes in the 1960s, the factories had shut down over 15 years ago. “Why hasn’t this unused land been returned for public good?” he asked, stressing that had the state government not intervened last August, all remaining forest land would have been lost to private developers.

He emphasised the importance of this forest stretch, calling it a vital green lung for North Bengaluru. The Karnataka government is now engaged in a legal battle to reclaim the land for the state’s 7 crore people, aiming to create a biodiversity park modeled on Lalbagh and Cubbon Park.

Khandre concluded with a firm statement: “We will not allow HMT forest land to be handed over for real estate purposes. It is the property of the people of Karnataka and will be preserved for future generations.”