KSCA elections on November 30

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) elections will be held on November 30, its Chief Executive Officer announced here on Tuesday. The Raghuram Bhatt-headed committee’s tenure ended on September 30, and the delay in announcing the date of the election has led to rounds of confusion in the state cricketing circles.

“As decided in our meeting held on 14 October 2025, and reiterated in the meeting held on 25th October 2025, the KSCA election is scheduled to be held on Sunday, 30 November 2025,” KSCA CEO Shubhendu Ghosh informed through an email.

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad is leading a panel that includes seasoned administrators such as former BCCI and KSCA official Vinay Mruthyunjaya among others, and they had strongly urged the association to disclose the election date on Monday.

The Prasad-led panel had raised questions about the attempt to strike down the candidacy of some of its contestants, but KSCA played down the claims. “We as an institution do not have any objection to any eligible person from contesting the elections. The statement that we are preventing certain persons from contesting is not true,” the letter read.

The statement further added that not losing the BCCI membership is the top-priority of the association right now. “We want to be a compliant Association and our top priority is to only ensure our cricketers are not denied an opportunity in BCCI tournaments.