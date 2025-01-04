K’taka BJP protests, vows to fight until justice is delivered in contractor’s suicide case

Kalaburagi (Karnataka): Karnataka BJP staged a massive protest in Kalaburagi on Saturday demanding the resignation of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge in connection with the contractor suicide case and handing over of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The BJP leaders marching towards the residence of Minister Kharge were stopped near the office of the Deputy Commissioner and detained. The leaders and party workers were taken from the spot in buses. The BJP vowed to fight until justice is delivered in the contractor suicide case.

Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashoka who led the protest, addressing the massive gathering near Jagat Circle in Kalaburagi, demanded the resignation of Minister Priyank Kharge over contractor Sachin Panchal's suicide.

Ashoka further accused Raju Kapanur, a prime accused in Sachin’s suicide, of being a goon protected by Congress. “They got his name removed from the Goonda Act but are now disowning him. Among the accused are three Congress leaders,” Ashoka slammed, vowing that the BJP would not rest until justice is delivered in this case.

He further alleged that milk, petrol, alcohol, electricity, and bus fares had all seen price hikes under the Congress government. He chided the Congress government in Karnataka for imposing taxes on everything except air.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, questioned Priyank Kharge’s appointment as a minister, asking if it was based on merit or payment.

The BJP leader criticised Kharge, alleging he exploited constitutional rights and oppressed other Dalit leaders.

Narayanaswamy challenged Priyank to explain why Scheduled Caste individuals in Kalyana Karnataka have not advanced and stated, “We have not come to seize your assets; the people will decide your fate.”

State Vice President N. Mahesh said, “We defeated Razakars and chased the Nizam to Pakistan. The people will soon send you home too. In a democracy, power is never permanent.”

BJP MLC C.T. Ravi stated “Karnataka will not tolerate 'contract politics.' Only constitutional politics will prevail here. The people of Kalaburagi will reject those involved in such practices.”

Ravikumar accused Priyank Kharge of arranging luxuries like tender coconut water and biscuits for BJP workers coming to lay siege to his house while ignoring serious issues.

He urged Kharge to visit deceased contractor Sachin Panchal’s family if he had any humanity, courage, or morality.

Ravikumar criticised the police for failing to register an FIR when Sachin’s sisters approached them, alleging they were under Priyank Kharge’s influence. “Shame on you! Does this not ignite any fire in your conscience?” he slammed.

The BJP leaders unanimously criticised the Congress government for its alleged failures, corruption, and inability to protect justice. They resolved to intensify their fight against the government until Sachin Panchal's family receives justice.

Meanwhile, State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra speaking to media in Shivamogga called for a CBI probe into the case, alleging that Congress leader Raju Kapanur, a close associate of Priyank Kharge, intimidated Sachin Panchal, leading to his suicide.

He demanded Priyank Kharge’s resignation, citing similarities with the DSP late Ganapathi suicide case, where Minister George resigned.

He challenged Priyank Kharge to facilitate a CBI inquiry if he is honest.

“Do not trust the Chief Minister; justice seems unlikely. Even within your own party, conspiracies are brewing against you,” Vijayendra said referring to Priyank Kharge, adding that BJP would ensure justice for Panchal’s family through legal channels.

He stated there was no soft corner for Priyank Kharge. Vijayendra questioned Priyank’s leadership and challenged him to answer allegations with accountability and integrity.