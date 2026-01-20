K’taka DGP in trouble as sleazy video goes viral

Bengaluru: After a video purportedly showing Karnataka DGP (Civil Rights Enforcement) K Ramachandra Rao in an alleged compromising position with women went viral in the social media on Monday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah warned of action if the official was found guilty. Rao sought to reject the videos outright terming them "fabricated and false." The DGP's attempt to clarify his position with Home Minister G Parameshwara did not fructify.

The top police officer is the stepfather of Harshavardhini Ranya alias Ranya Rao, arrested in a sensational gold smuggling case and currently lodged in the Bengaluru Central Jail. Kannada TV news channels too aired the blurred images of women in the video. As the videos went viral, Rao rushed to meet Parameshwara, but the meeting did not take place.

Speaking to reporters outside the minister’s house, he said, “I am also thinking how and when it happened and who has done it. In this era anything can happen. I have no idea about it.” When reporters said that this is an old video, he said, “Old means, eight years ago when I was in Belagavi.”