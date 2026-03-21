Language diversity, policy imbalance key concerns at national seminar

A two-day national seminar on “Linguistic Diversity and South Indian Identity” highlighted concerns over language policy imbalance and the future of Dravidian languages, with speakers calling for equitable recognition and preservation efforts.

The seminar, jointly organised by Kannada University, Hampi, Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy and Alva’s College (Autonomous), was held at Moodubidire in Dakshina Kannada district.

Inaugurating the event, Vice-Chancellor of Kannada University, Hampi, Dr D V Paramashivamurthy, said language should serve as a unifying cultural force rather than a source of conflict. He stressed the need to embrace linguistic diversity with pride and ensure equal respect for all languages and their speakers.

Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation, Dr M Mohan Alva, underscored the importance of sustained efforts to preserve linguistic and cultural heritage.

Delivering the keynote address, Chairman of the Kannada Development Authority, Dr Purushottama Bilimale, pointed to structural inequalities in language recognition. Citing Census 2011 data, he noted that while India has 19,569 mother tongues, only 22 are included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, of which just four are Dravidian languages.

He also highlighted disparities in language administration and raised concerns over the potential impact of population-based delimitation on political representation. Referring to studies, he said northern states could see a sharp rise in Lok Sabha seats post-delimitation, while southern states may witness only marginal increases.

Experts warned that such trends could reduce the representation of southern concerns in national policymaking and called for collective efforts to safeguard Dravidian linguistic identity.