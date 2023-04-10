Litteretteur bats for Prakrit university

Shravanabelagola: Litteretteur and writer Hampa Nagarajaiah has urged the Rajya Sabha MP Dr D Veerendra Heggade to impress Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set in motion the process to launch the Prakrit University in one of the oldest religious centres of India -Shravanabelagola in Hassan district.

Paying tributes to the Swamiji of Jain mutt Charukirti Bhattaraka who died recently, Nagarajaiah stated that the late swamiji had already laid a firm foundation for the Prakrit University by instituting a deep research centre for Prakrit language and culture at Shravanabelagola where top experts are already at work. He said Dr Veerendra Heggade as a Rajya Sabha must brief Prime Minister about the importance of this university.

He is also known for his knowledge and research in bringing back one of the oldest languages Prakrit known to mankind. He established the Institute of Prakrit Studies and Research in Shravanabelagola where thousands of Prakrit manuscripts have been restored and documented.

When the world had declared Prakrit as a dead language, the Swamiji had given impetus to the study and revival of Prakrit under his stewardship that gave a big impetus to the language. Many scholars from different parts of the world have appreciated the efforts made by the Swamiji.