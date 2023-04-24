Lokayukta carries out raids at govt officials’ residences across state

Bengaluru: The Lokayukta sleuths conducted raids in some parts of the state at a time when only a few days are left for the assembly elections. Karnataka Lokayukta sleuths raided the residence of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials in connection with a disproportionate assets complaint.

Lokayukta raided the house of BBMP ADTP Gangadharaiah in Yelahanka, Bengaluru on Monday morning and is being investigated. Lokayukta officials under the leadership of SP Ashok raided the residence of BBMP, Assistant Director of Town Planning, Gangadharaiah on allegations of illegal property acquisition. A team of 15 Lokayukta officials, including one SP, two DySP and an inspector, raided at 5 am and are conducting search operations.

Around 12 flats or houses in Bengaluru, 5 Acres land in Nelamangala worth Rs 1.5 crores, site in Malleswaram worth Rs 3.65 crores, gold and diamonds worth Rs 1 crores, Rs 1.45 crores cash were found by the lokayukta when they raided the AD of BBMP town planning dept.

The sleuths led by Lokayukta SP Umesh are searching Taluk Panchayat CEO N. Venkateshappa's residences and properties at multiple locations in Kolar district. Houses of JESCOM AEE Hussain Saab in Bellary and Bengaluru are being raided.

Searches are also underway on the premises of Deputy Tahsildar Vijaykumar Swamy's residences and properties at six locations simultaneously in Anandnagar of Bidar, Mudubi in Basavakalyan town.

Executive Engineer Suresh Meda's residence in Gurunagar of Bidar and office in Noubad are also being raided.

The Lokayukta officials are present in DCF Nagaraj and Tehsildar Nagaraj's residences in Davanagere.