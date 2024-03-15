Male Mahadeshwara temple receives Rs 3.24 crore as offerings

Chamarajanagara: The Male Mahadeshwara temple, a renowned pilgrimage site nestled in the serene landscapes of Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district, amassed a staggering sum of Rs 3.24 crore during the Maha Shivratri festival held from March 6 to 11. This substantial income was generated from various sources, excluding donations made through the hundi and accommodation fees.

The temple management meticulously accounted for revenue streams originating from diverse avenues such as festival services, the sale of laddu prasadam, special darshan tickets, merchandise sales, stall agreements, and other sources. Among the six days of the festival, March 10 witnessed the highest revenue generation, with an impressive Rs 87.92 lakhs collected.

The temple’s earnings on the other days stood at Rs 40.17 lakh on March 6, Rs 30.21 lakh on March 7, Rs 70.85 lakh on March 8, Rs 62.78 lakh on March 9, and Rs 32.21 lakh on March 11, as stated in a press release by the temple management.. Noteworthy contributions to the temple’s income during the festival period include Rs 1.13 crore from laddu sales, Rs 90.25 lakh from gold chariot services, Rs 67.70 lakh from special darshan tickets, Rs 11.93 lakh from prasadam sales, and Rs 10.52 lakh from stall agreements

The Maha Shivratri festival at Male Mahadeshwara temple draws multitudes of devotees from within the state and beyond, culminating in a vibrant six-day celebration. Amidst fervent prayers and spiritual fervour, devotees converge to partake in the festivities and seek blessings from the divine. The festival not only serves as a sacred occasion for worship but also bolsters the temple’s financial resources, significantly enhancing its operational capabilities. A video capturing the journey of a 102-year-old woman embarking on a padayatra tohills seek blessings for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reelection and abundant rains and bountiful crops in the country has recently gone viral in social media.