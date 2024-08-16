Mangaluru: Four arrested in rowdy sheeter murder case

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru police have apprehended four individuals in connection with the brutal murder of Sameer, a known rowdy-sheeter, in Kallapu area. Meanwhile, efforts to locate a fifth suspect, who remains at large, have been intensified.

The individuals arrested in this case include Mohammad Naushad (26), Niyaz (23), Tanveer, also known as Tannu (27), and Mohammad Iqbal (28). Law enforcement officials suspect that the fifth accused, who is currently absconding, may have sustained injuries during the sword attack that led to Sameer’s death.

The roots of this killing trace back to January 13, 2018, when Sameer, along with Dawood and six others, brutally murdered Ilyas, a notorious figure involved in extortion and threats under the alias “Target.” The attack on Ilyas, who was sleeping in his flat in Mangaluru’s Kudroli area, was carried out after a falling out within the gang.

According to the investigation, Mohammad Naushad, who is related to Ilyas’s wife, is believed to have orchestrated the murder. Naushad is no stranger to criminal activities, with a history of abduction, violations under the NDPS Act, and attempted murder charges filed against him in Surathkal and Sakleshpur.

Tanveer, another key suspect, has also been involved in previous criminal cases, including cattle theft and attempted robbery, as recorded at the Bajpe police station on the outskirts of Mangaluru city.

The arrested individuals have been presented before the court, and the investigation continues as the police work to apprehend the final suspect.