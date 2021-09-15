MCC plans to build cycle lanes in Mysuru 

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will construct a cycle lane as part of its plans to build an environment-friendly transport system in the city. This is in tune with the India Cycles4Change Challenge (C4C), an initiative of the Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India to inspire and support cities in the country to implement quick cycling-friendly initiatives in response to COVID-19. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs launched the Challenge on June 25, 2020.



The Corporation has identified Kantharaj Urs , Krishnaraja Boulevard , Jhansi Rani Lakshmi Bai, Radhakrishna Avenue and Chamaraja double road for building cycle lanes. It also plans to construct cycle lanes in University of Mysore, Maharaja College, district court , Mysuru Urban Development office and Sangeet University.

The city launched the country's first public bicycle scheme called Trin Trin in 2017. But there are no dedicated cycle paths in the city except the one in front of Administrative Training Institute (ATI) built many years ago. At the time of launching Trin Trin scheme, there was a demand for construction of a cycle path, but no progress was made in the direction.

Speaking to The Hans India, MCC deputy commissioner M Mahesh said that the roads will have five-feet wide cycle lane and two-wheelers will be prohibited in the path. He said the roads in city have sufficient space and it is not a big issue to construct cycle lanes.

A final-year BBA student, Diganth said that autorickshaws trespass into the ATI cycle lane. MCC should take stringent measures to prevent entry of other vehicles into the lanes for exclusive use of cycles.

If the MCC constructs exclusive lanes there would be tremendous increase in the number of cycles which are environment-friendly. The users of Trin Trin will also increase.