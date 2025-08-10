Minister orders police outpost, immediate reforms at Wenlock Hospital

Mangaluru: Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has directed immediate administrative action following a key review meeting concerning Mangaluru’s Wenlock and Lady Goschen hospitals.

The meeting was held at Arogya Soudha in Bengaluru with hospital health committee members and the department commissioner.

Responding to a long-pending demand, the minister ordered the release of stipends for GNM nursing students at Wenlock Hospital that had been delayed for over three years. He also instructed the filling of vacant posts for doctors and staff nurses that had remained unaddressed after recent transfers.In response to high electricity costs, the minister asked officials to prepare an estimate for implementing solar energy systems across the hospital premises. Emphasising safety, Gundu Rao approved the establishment of a dedicated police outpost inside the Wenlock Hospital campus, considering the heavy footfall of patients arriving round the clock from 13 districts and the safety of women staff on night duty.

Regarding Lady Goschen Hospital, the minister directed the immediate clearance of pending medicine bills. Committee members including Padmanabh Amin, Abdul Kareem Gerukatte, J Shashidhar Bajal, Anil M. Rasquinha, and Jayaram Didupe were present.