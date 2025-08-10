Live
- Heavy Rains Batter Hyderabad: Yellow Alert Issued
- 'Rahul Gandhi should apologise or prove his claims', Chirag Paswan backs ECI
- Op Sindoor proved India’s power to defeat enemies with home-grown strength: Rajnath Singh
- Delhi: Speeding SUV kills pedestrian near President's Estate, driver detained
- MCD to issue advisory against feeding pigeons
- Sukanta Majumdar faces protests from Trinamool workers after launch of Bengal's first AC EMU
- Daughter ties rakhi to father’s grave
- Peacock restaurant opens its int’l branch in Riyadh
- PM Modi flags off Amritsar-Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat train, will ease travel for devotees
- QIM played a key role in achieving Independence
Minister orders police outpost, immediate reforms at Wenlock Hospital
Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has directed immediate administrative action following a key review meeting concerning Mangaluru’s Wenlock and Lady Goschen hospitals.
Mangaluru: Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has directed immediate administrative action following a key review meeting concerning Mangaluru’s Wenlock and Lady Goschen hospitals.
The meeting was held at Arogya Soudha in Bengaluru with hospital health committee members and the department commissioner.
Responding to a long-pending demand, the minister ordered the release of stipends for GNM nursing students at Wenlock Hospital that had been delayed for over three years. He also instructed the filling of vacant posts for doctors and staff nurses that had remained unaddressed after recent transfers.In response to high electricity costs, the minister asked officials to prepare an estimate for implementing solar energy systems across the hospital premises. Emphasising safety, Gundu Rao approved the establishment of a dedicated police outpost inside the Wenlock Hospital campus, considering the heavy footfall of patients arriving round the clock from 13 districts and the safety of women staff on night duty.
Regarding Lady Goschen Hospital, the minister directed the immediate clearance of pending medicine bills. Committee members including Padmanabh Amin, Abdul Kareem Gerukatte, J Shashidhar Bajal, Anil M. Rasquinha, and Jayaram Didupe were present.