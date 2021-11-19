Mysuru: Cattle in Pinjarapole soak in rain, spend sleepless nights

Mysuru: Hundreds of cattle are suffering in Pinjarapole here following incessant rains in the last few days.

The cattle sheltered at Mysore Pinjarapole society main unit near the foothills of Chamundi are bearing the brunt with authorities finding it difficult to even feed them. Mysore Pinjarapole Society in the city is the biggest shelter for stray and sick cattle and other domestic animals which are mostly abandoned and rescued from slaughter houses.

Owing to heavy downpour, the society premises is completely flooded and, as a result, for 48 hours, the cattle had no sleep. Though the flood has receded, the fear remains with weatherman predicting moderate to heavy rainfall for three more days. Green grass is grown at society land on the campus to ensure regular feed for the cattle. But, with the area under water, workers were unable to cut the grass. Even the path inside has turned slushy. To prevent any harm,, cattle have been confined to sheds for the past few days.

Pinjarapole society land is spread over 61 acres abutting survey number 75 attached to Chamundi Hill and land of Mysuru City Corporation. The Raja canals (big drains) have been choked and water has been diverted to other small drains. Hence rain water found its own course and flowed into Pinjrapole affecting 3,600 cattle. Pinjarapole society has constructed a new high-tech milking unit, which awaits inauguration. Now, rainwater has gushed inside the structure, adding to the worries of the society.

Pinjarapole society President Sumathi Lal said that "it's unfortunate that heavy rain has caused island-like situation. We are unable to stop water flowing inside the premises. The district administration and public representatives must join hands to save cattle, by channelling the flow of Raja canal properly."