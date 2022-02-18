Mysuru: CFTRI ready to sell coffee leaf beverage technology

Mysuru: The Mysuru Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) scientists who have developed a technology in which coffee leaves can be dried and used as beverage, is ready for sale now.

The CFTRI technology transfer and business development (TTBD) division has invited applications from interested firms and individuals. The CFTRI fixed Rs one lakh plus 18 percent GST as the price for transfer of technology.

The new invention has come at a time when coffee growers are in distress owing to rising production costs, extreme weather conditions, Covid lockdown and falling prices. Amid all this, CFTRI Principal Scientist Pushpa P. Murthy and team have developed the technology.

Speaking to The Hans India on Thursday, Pushpa said that this would enhance health. "We have been working on the technology since 2019 and have received a grant from the Ministry of Food Processing Industries of the Union government," she added.

The coffee leaf beverage would fetch good income to growers, and it would have a major impact on the economic development of the coffee growers. About 70 per cent of the coffee industry employees today face unemployment for nine months of the year due to the growth cycle of the coffee beans. But if the beverage becomes successful the growers would have employment throughout the year.

Coffee leaves are deemed unfit for any use and served as manure.

However, in coffee growing countries like Indonesia and Ethiopia, coffee leaf beverage is not new. In Ethiopia it is known as "Kuti Tea" and "Kahwa Dan" in West Sumatra and Indonesia. But Pushpa said the drink in these areas is different from the beverage developed by

CFTRI. The drink can be made with water, filtered and consumed after few minutes. According to Pushpa, leaf extract does not taste like coffee. Talking about the nutritional value of the drink, she said coffee leaves are rich in phenolic acid and have potential health benefits. A coffee leaf contains about 17 per cent more antioxidants than a green tea. The drink contains health-promoting polyphenols such as chlorogenic acid and mangiferin, which helps reduce blood glucose levels, inflammation and blood pressure.

She said the project, which began in 2019, should have been completed within two years. But delay in releasing funds and Covid lockdown impeded the work. The new invention has the potential to revolutionise coffee industry. Pushpa has worked at Central Food Lab for the past two decades and has done many researches on coffee and spices.