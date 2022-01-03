Mysuru: Kickboxing Association bags 72 medals in Wako National Championship

Mysuru: The cultural city is a growing hub of kickboxers and is evident yet again with Karnataka Kickboxing Association winning 72 medals including 23 gold medals in Wako Kickboxing National Championship.



On Monday, Karnataka Kickboxing Association President Harsha Shankar told media persons that , in the recent National Kickboxing championship held at Pune in Maharashtra from December 21 to 25, the Association won 72 medals and two championship trophies.

Association General Secretary Pooja Harsha said "Mysuru-based 20 youth participated in the biggest kickboxing tournaments that saw around 2,500 contestants. Now, Karnataka ranks in third place at national level. It is a tribute to actor Puneeth Rajkumar."

She also mentioned that Karnataka Kickboxing Association got recognition from Sports Authority of India and Ministry of Youth Empowerment and Sports eight months ago. Earlier in the State only Mysuru and Bengaluru districts were active in kickboxing. Now, it is

extended to 18 more districts of the state," she said.

Among total 72 medals, 23 are gold, 25 silver and 24 bronze medals and two trophies, bagging third place among 26 states and emerging as one of the biggest teams in South India, she added.