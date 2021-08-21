Mysuru: MP demands ban on fan pages of bureaucrats  

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu parliament member Pratap Simha has urged State government to ban fan pages of IAS, IPS and IFS officers in social media.



Addressing the gathering at the inaugural function of Karnataka digital economy mission Mysuru office on Friday, he appealed to State government additional chief secretary E V Ramana Reddy to ban fan pages of bureaucrats. He said some officials were projecting themselves as great public servants without doing any notable things.

He said if officials want to publish their work the district administration concerned should open a page. Pratap Simha was of the view that some bureaucrats are getting hundreds of mails daily in their praise. In an oblique reference to former Hassan deputy commissioners Rohini Sindhuri, the MP said the district did not cooperate in construction of a road by the Union government.

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Mysore royal family custodian Yaduveer Odeyar and others were present.