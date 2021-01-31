Narendra Modi government using goons to suppress farmers' protest

Bengaluru: Former chief minister Siddaramaiah has alleged that the Central government is trying to use goons to suppress farmers' protest in the national capital.



He wondered if Prime Minister Narendra Modi was embarrassed by the turn of events that unfolded in Delhi in the past few days.

"People don't tolerate wrongdoers. They cannot be misled for long and the fight will not stop until the law is withdrawn. The PM should know what happened with the dictator Hitler in the end.

"The Central and State governments have come forward to enact anti farmers laws. GDP growth in the country is declining. They are implementing dark laws that are fatal to farmers. This is being done to allow private players to close APMCs and start markets. The market is controlled by private owners. Then, the crops grown by the farmers cannot find competitive prices," the Congress leader said.

"The country is producing 280 million tonnes of food. Is RSR producing it? They don't hold the plow. The Constitution states that there must be tolerance towards another religion. There is reference in the Constitution to the creation of equality and equal society. This is why the RSS opposes the Constitution. They do not believe in egalitarian society," he said.