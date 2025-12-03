  1. Home
News

‘Nati koli saaru’, idlis on Sidda, DKS breakfast menu

  • Created On:  3 Dec 2025 8:16 AM IST
Bengaluru: ‘Nati koli saaru’ (country chicken curry) considered one of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s favourites along with steaming hot idlis was on the breakfast menu at Deputy CM D K Shivakumar’s residence on Tuesday, according to official sources.

The spread also included ‘nati koli’ fry, vada and pongal, among other items, they said. In an apparent show of unity, Siddaramaiah visited Shivakumar’s residence for breakfast, just days after the two leaders shared a meal amid a simmering power tussle in the state Congress.

Siddaramaiah drove to the Deputy CM’s residence in Sadashivanagar, where he was received by Shivakumar and his brother D K Suresh, who is a former Congress MP. Suresh and Kunigal MLA H D Ranganath, a relative of Shivakumar, joined them for breakfast, which featured a mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes.

Speaking to reporters later, Siddaramaiah said Shivakumar had invited him during his visit to the CM’s residence for breakfast on Saturday. Asked about the difference between the two meals, the chief minister said, “At his (Shivakumar’s) house it was non-veg, while at my house it was veg.

Karnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahShivakumarCongressPower DynamicsPolitical UnityNati Koli Saaru
