  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

New Mangalore Port Authority celebrates 78th Independence Day

New Mangalore Port Authority celebrates 78th Independence Day
x
Highlights

Mangaluru: The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) celebrated India’s 78th Independence Day with a strong display of patriotism and a commitment to...

Mangaluru: The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) celebrated India’s 78th Independence Day with a strong display of patriotism and a commitment to national progress. The event was marked by a flag-hoisting ceremony led by Chairman Dr. A.V. Ramana, who also paid tribute to the nation’s heroes by garlanding the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and U.S. Mallya.

Dr Ramana highlighted India’s significant achievements over the past 77 years, particularly in the context of public-private partnerships that have fuelled the country’s progress. He also stressed the crucial role of education in shaping the future, urging teachers to instil strong moral and religious values in the youth.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X