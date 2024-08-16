Live
- Ashika Ranganath's stunning ethnic look garners admiration
- Nuveksha sets the bar high for casual fashion
- Dyson Expands Beauty Portfolio with Global Launch of First-Ever Wet Line Styling Products
- Ram Pothineni's 'Double iSmart' Beats Ravi Teja's 'Mr. Bachchan' in First-Day Box Office Collections
- Speculations around NTR’s injury; team addresses it as minor sprain
- Sobhita ranks second on IMDb’s popular celebrities list; surpasses Bollywood biggies
- Global odds hit PE & VC inflows in July
- Gold imports fall over 4% in Apr-July
- IAs, RAs must disclose AI tool usage to clients: Sebi
- Record SIP inflows in July
Just In
New Mangalore Port Authority celebrates 78th Independence Day
Highlights
Mangaluru: The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) celebrated India’s 78th Independence Day with a strong display of patriotism and a commitment to...
Mangaluru: The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) celebrated India’s 78th Independence Day with a strong display of patriotism and a commitment to national progress. The event was marked by a flag-hoisting ceremony led by Chairman Dr. A.V. Ramana, who also paid tribute to the nation’s heroes by garlanding the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and U.S. Mallya.
Dr Ramana highlighted India’s significant achievements over the past 77 years, particularly in the context of public-private partnerships that have fuelled the country’s progress. He also stressed the crucial role of education in shaping the future, urging teachers to instil strong moral and religious values in the youth.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS