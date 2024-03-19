No difference with BJP in Karnataka: Kumaraswamy

Live
Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that there are no differences between JD-S and the BJP.
Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that there are no differences between JD-S and the BJP.
“There is no difference in our relationship with BJP. I requested the BJP to follow the Dharma (principles) of alliance,” Kumaraswamy told media persons.
He said that the issue of the Kolar seat would also be sorted out between the alliance partners.
Sources stated that since the BJP is holding the Kolar MP seat presently, the leadership is not willing to give it away to JD (S).
On Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar giving a call to JD-S workers to join his party, Kumarasway said, “Shivakumar we don’t need your sympathies. The result of the 2002 Kanakapura by-election will be repeated.”
In 2002, Shivakumar was the minister in the S.M. Krishna-led Congress government in Karnataka.
“Shivakumar was fielded against former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. Then fake voters were roped in from various places. JD-S workers torched the vehicle carrying freebies and people were forced to strip to sit in their shorts,” he said.