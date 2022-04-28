No restrictions on meetings, events in Bengaluru: BBMP

Bengaluru: There are no restrictions on organising any meetings and events in Bengaluru. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Special Commissioner (Health) Dr KV Trilokachandra said a new guidelines would be created taking into consideration the next situation.

Speaking to media persons, BBMP Special Commissioner, Trilokchandra said, Currently, only those who are symptomatic and hospitalized are being tested for covid. In densely populated areas, using sanitiser, social distancing, and wearing mask has been made mandatory rules. He said no new rule has been formulated. ovid cases are on the rise in Mahadevapura and East Bengaluru. We are still sending samples of covid testing to genome sequencing. Responding to a query, he said, "No official report has been found of the new mutant species of Omicron in the city."

Coronavirus is on the rise in some states. So far we have only seen mild symptoms. We are on the first phase of the fourth wave. Those who have not yet received a Covid vaccine should be vaccinated immediately if the fourth wave is to be effectively addressed. It should be noted that those who did not get vaccinated were most likely hospitalized. Those who are vaccinated should get the second dose and the booster dose. He said everyone should wear a mask in public places, care for people with uncontrolled diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer and other diseases. There is no drastic rise in Covid cases among the children. He said the symptoms in the fourth wave were similar to those in the third wave.

With the adoption of a travel triaging system, Covid's third wave in the city was able to be handled efficiently. That's a successful model. A large number of doctors should be visiting the reisdence of the infected to determine what kind of treatment they need. In addition to increasing the Covid testing, the number of swab collecting and data entry staff should also be increased which we have requested, he said.

3 lakh people have not received the vaccine yet

Around 3 lakh people residing in the city who are eligible to get the vaccine have not yet taken. We are persuading them by visiting their home and requesting them to take vaccine. Yet some are hesitant to get the vaccine. Trilokachandra said that in two months, 7 lakh people have been convinced after visiting each and every house and given the vaccine.