Notification issued on ward delimitation in Greater Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Urban Development Department has issued a draft notification for the reorganization of wards under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), covering five city municipal corporations. The move comes as part of the implementation of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act-2024, aimed at streamlining urban administration and strengthening local self-governance.

As per the draft notification, the following wards have been newly structured: 63 wards in Bengaluru Central City Corporation, 72 in Bengaluru South, 50 in Bengaluru East, 111 in Bengaluru West, and 72 in Bengaluru North. These numbers are based on the 2011 Census population data, in line with legal provisions.

To oversee the process, the government had constituted a Ward Delimitation Commission under the chairmanship of the Chief Commissioner of the GBA. This commission was tasked with reviewing the population distribution and preparing proposals for equitable ward restructuring. The commission submitted its final report to the government on September 30, following the guidelines issued on September 2.

Accepting the commission’s report, the government has now published the draft ward-wise reorganization for public scrutiny. The notification states that the delimitation exercise has been carried out under Section 29 (1) and (3) of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act-2024.

The Urban Development Department has further invited suggestions and objections from the public.

Citizens, resident welfare associations, and stakeholders may submit their written representations, along with full name, address, and signature, citing valid reasons or justifications for their objections. These must be sent to the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, Room No. 436, 4th Floor, Vikas Soudha, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi, Bengaluru – 560001, no later than 5 PM on October 15.

Officials clarified that after examining the representations, the government will finalize the ward boundaries and issue a formal notification. The new ward structures are expected to pave the way for subsequent elections to the five city corporations under GBA, which had been pending due to the absence of a clear delimitation framework.

The draft notification marks an important step in operationalising the Greater Bengaluru Authority, which replaced the BBMP earlier this year. The government has stated that the reorganization aims to ensure balanced representation, improved service delivery, and efficient urban governance across the rapidly expanding metropolitan region.