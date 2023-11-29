Officials visited sugarcane crushing shed where scanning was conducted for infanticide

Bengaluru ; The mandya district officers on Tuesday visited the spot where scanning for female infanticide taking place.

District administration officials visited the site to investigate the gravity of the situation. The DC issued instructions on Tuesday for a preliminary report to be submitted to the Mysore District Health and Family Welfare Officer regarding the cases of female foeticide. DC Dr. KV Rajendra expressed concern, stating, "The District Health and Family Welfare Officers have been instructed to submit a preliminary report on the cases of feticide that have come to light in the state."

In response, the police, including Mandya District Health Officer Dr. Mohan, Assistant Commissioner Shivamurthy, and Tehsildar Shivakumar, visited and inspected the site, aiming to provide a comprehensive report to the DC. Recognizing the severity of the case, the Lokyukta police also conducted an inspection at Hadya's farmhouse , suspecting the involvement of multiple individuals in the malpractice. Further investigations are underway.

The accused, operating out of a shed in Mandya, conducted routine tests to determine the gender of the fetus before resorting to the abhorrent act. The shed, located amidst sugarcane fields in Hullenahalli-Hadya village, was reportedly rented by two individuals, Nayan from Hullenahalli village and Naveen from Sunkathonur village in Pandavapur taluk. They, along with accomplices set up a small shed and installed scanning machines for their illicit activities.

The modus operandi involved contacting pregnant women through middlemen, transporting them from Bangalore in private vehicles, and conducting gender-determining tests. If the fetus was identified as female, the accused would bring the women to Mysore for an abortion. Shockingly, it has been revealed that approximately 900 fetuses were killed by the accused in this gruesome practice.

The case has raised serious questions about the efficacy of existing systems and the importance of vigilant reporting and swift action to prevent and address atrocities of this nature.