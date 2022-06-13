Only 15k yoga enthusiasts will be allowed at Palace Ground

Mysuru: Contrary to earlier reports that more than one lakh enthusiast will participate in the International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21 at Palace Ground along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, organisers have decided to restrict the number to 15,000.

This was announced by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha on Monday. According to him, around 15,000 yoga enthusiasts will be accommodated at the Palace Ground and prior registration to take part in the event is a must.

This year's International Yoga Day assumes significance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be coming to Mysuru. Each of the government offices has been given representation. There is also demand for special invitees though the number of attendees will be restricted to 15,000. Seating arrangements have been made for 8,000 people, the MP added.

Simha said only Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Governor, district in-charge minister and Ayush minister will be on the stage. "This is not a political event to accommodate everyone. We are proud our Prime Minister is coming for the event."

The MP said, "Our party leaders are overseeing the preparations for the yoga day. There is no room for confusion as all of us want to ensure the event is a big success. At the same time, I request party workers and people not to set up flex boards at the venue or in the city and create a nuisance."