Oppn lashes out at Congress over Governor episode

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka on Thursday strongly condemned Congress legislators for obstructing Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot after his address during the special Assembly session, terming the incident a “dark day in the history of the Legislature.”

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Ashoka said the Governor had acted strictly in accordance with the Constitution and dismissed allegations of impropriety. “As per constitutional provisions, the Governor completed his duty, conveyed his thanks and left. Where is the violation in this?” he asked, asserting that the Governor has the authority to decide the manner and extent of his address.

Ashoka accused Congress MLAs of displaying “political hooliganism” by blocking the Governor’s exit and raising slogans inside the House. “This kind of behaviour demeans the dignity of the Legislature and sets a dangerous precedent,” he said, alleging that the ruling party deliberately turned the special session into a spectacle.

Calling the Congress’s conduct “undemocratic and shameful,” Ashoka announced that he would write to Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader seeking strict action against legislators who, according to him, insulted the constitutional office of the Governor. “Those who disrespected the Governor inside the House must be identified and expelled,” he demanded.

Questioning the Congress’s selective outrage, Ashoka pointed out that the same Governor had cleared several Bills passed by the state government in the past. “When he signed Bills, was he acceptable then? Why is he being targeted now?” he asked.

Ashoka further alleged that the Congress government was attempting to convert the Legislature into a “Congress Bhavan” to please its high command. “This drama is aimed at impressing Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. It has nothing to do with protecting constitutional values,” he claimed.

Echoing similar views, BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra accused the Congress government of “murdering democracy” by misusing the House to divert attention from its failures. He alleged that the ruling party was indulging in confrontational politics to hide administrative shortcomings.

Vijayendra also accused the Congress of spreading misinformation over reforms in the MGNREGA scheme introduced by the Centre.

“Instead of governance, the government is indulging in vendetta politics, riding on the arrogance of having 140 MLAs,” he said.The incident has further intensified the political standoff between the Congress-led state government and the

BJP-led opposition.